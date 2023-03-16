Minecraft is released for Chromebook

Microsoft and Mojang are now bringing Minecraft Bedrock Edition to Chromebooks.

At the time of writing, however, there is no exact date for when the full version of Minecraft Bedrock Edition, with all updates, can be released on Chrome OS. Mojang, however, says that it will try to release updates to Chrome OS as closely as possible with the other platforms that Minecraft is available on.

Since it’s Bedrock Edition, it’s also possible for Chromebook players to run with players on other platforms.

The minimum requirements to run Minecraft Bedrock Edition on Chromebook are as follows:

Operating system: Chrome OS 111

System architecture: 64-bit (x86-64, arma64-v8a)

Processor: Intel Celeron N4500, Intel i3-7130U, Mediatek MT8183, Qualcomm SC7180 or better

Remind: 4 gigabyte ram

Storage: At least 1 gigabyte