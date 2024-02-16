Minor arrested for subway shooting

NEW YORK .- A 16-year-old boy was arrested Thursday in connection with a shooting that occurred during rush hour on Tuesday at a New York City subway station, the United States Marshals Service reported.

The teen is one of three suspects wanted in the Feb. 13 shooting that authorities say was the result of a dispute between rival gangs who boarded the same train at different stations.

The first shots occurred as the train arrived at an elevated station in the Bronx shortly before 5 p.m. and continued on the platform as passengers fled. Authorities later recovered 19 bullet casings, three of them inside a subway car, New York Police Department Chief of Detectives Joseph Kenny said at a news conference a few days ago.

A 35-year-old man, identified as Obed Beltrán Sánchez, died after being shot in the chest. Five other people, aged between 14 and 71, suffered gunshot wounds.

Agents from a regional task force and the New York Police Department detained the 16-year-old suspect around 11 a.m. in the Bronx, according to the U.S. Marshals Service. The young man remains detained awaiting charges.

Source: With information from AP