Miracle in La Plata: a bus collided with a tree and almost crashed into a building

A bus from line 520 almost caused a tragedy in La Plata after getting on the sidewalk and colliding with a tree, remaining a few centimeters from being embedded against a building. The event, which occurred this Monday morning, occurred at 116 and 68. Fortunately, there were no injuries. The authorities are working to clarify what happened.

As it turned out, the driver lost control, which caused the unit to go up the sidewalk, taking a tree and almost hitting the front of a building.

After the accident, inmate 428 of line 520 was severely damaged on the right side.

Authorities are working to clarify why the driver lost control. Traffic in the area had to be interrupted until the unit was withdrawn, which caused complications in circulation.

Photos: Heaven