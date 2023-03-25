Mistletoe invades CDMX, dozens of trees are in danger of drying out

Vegetation on public roads is the best way to shade the sidewalks, in addition to being a purifying source of oxygen, it also helps regulate the temperature of the environment, which is why the Ministry of the Environment (sedema) does not want the trees dry for him mistletoekeep reading!

In The Truth News We want to tell you that if you have a tree at home that already has a considerable height and is dangerously close to public electrical wiring, you should contact the fire department to request that they cut it down safely, since they have the necessary equipment and training to Do not endanger passers-by.

We recently told you about who is responsible for a tree falling on your car, but now we are telling you that, in order to avoid accidents, you need to file a complaint if you see dry or old branches on the street that could break, since they represent a hazard. Serious danger to traffic and those walking nearby.

Sedema removes mistletoe from hundreds of trees in CDMX

597 trees were treated against mistletoe by Sedema in CDMX. Photo: excelsior.com



In order to keep the vegetation on public roads healthy, pruning is done periodically and measures are applied to prevent it from dying, as is the case now in the Cuauhtémoc mayor’s office, where dozens of workers climb on cranes to remove the shoots of mistletoe, which so far invaded 597 large specimens.

Due to the fact that this plant grows by seeds, which are transported by birds and to maintain itself, important water and minerals are extracted from the host until it is killed, the Secretary of Works and Services began the work on March 11, 202 and extends it until the pest is under control.

What is mistletoe and what is it for?







Known as Visco or garter, it is a semi-parasitic plant that usually lives in apple, poplar, pine or special deciduous trees, that is, they fall when they mature. It is also used as a medicinal plant because it has diuretic and hypotensive qualities, improving the immune system response.

