MLB: Schedules for the Opening Day games of the 2023 Season

He opening day of the 2023 MLB season is just around the corner, after Spring Training where the roster of the teams was defined, so the activity of the Big leagues returns after an extraordinary World Baseball Classic.

The 2023 Season of the MLB will start the Thursday March 30 with the opening day where they will play For the campaign, the Houston Astros arrive as the defending champions after defeating the Philadelphia Phillies in the World Series.

Below we present the schedules corresponding to the time of central Mexico and, for the first time in history, the 30 Major League clubs will have a game on the opening day of the campaign.

MLB Opening Day 2023 schedules

Atlanta Braves vs. Washington Nationals (11:05 am)

San Francisco Giants vs. New York Yankees (11:05 am)

Baltimore Orioles vs. Boston Red Sox (12:10 p.m.)

Milwaukee Brewers vs. Chicago Cubs (12:20 p.m.)

Detroit Lions vs. Tampa Bay Rays (1:10 p.m.)

Philadelphia Phillies vs. Texas Rangers (2:05 p.m.)

Pittsburgh Pirates vs. Cincinnati Reds (2:10 p.m.)

Colorado Rockies vs. San Diego Padres (2:10 p.m.)

Toronto Blue Jays vs. St. Louis Cardinals (2:10 p.m.)

Minnesota Twins vs. Kansas City Royals (2:10 p.m.)

New York Mets vs. Miami Marlins (2:10 p.m.)

Chicago White Sox vs. Houston Astros (5:08 p.m.)

Los Angeles Angels vs. Oakland Athletics (8:07 p.m.)

Cleveland Guardians vs. Seattle Mariners (8:10 p.m.)

Arizona Diamondbacks vs. Los Angeles Dodgers (8:10 p.m.)

For the opening day, the presence of Julio Urías stands out as the starter for the Los Angeles Dodgers and he becomes the twelfth Mexican pitcher to participate from the mound on Opening Day. In addition, other tricolor pitchers confirmed for the starting rotation will be Luis Cessa, Taijuan Walker, among others.

