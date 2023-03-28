At the service of the hyper-rich: their desires are orders

Sitting among the soft white cushions of the Dior spa at Cheval Blanc Paris, Miss Annette sips an “elixir of happiness” made from rose and almond water. The nose screwed on her smartphone, she works while waiting for her boss, who benefits from a “Sublime revelation” treatment at 540 euros for two hours.

A glance at the timetable: the places at the Théâtre du Châtelet are not exactly those she had requested, the concierge must be called back. Madam wishes to enjoy a fitting session in the VIP lounge of La Samaritaine and will not be back in time, the yoga coach has to be postponed.

Is it easier to get to Courchevel by private jet from Le Bourget or by helicopter from Chambéry? The 1,500 square meter chalet, rented each year to accommodate family and friends, is operational: housekeeper, OK. Chef, okay. Housekeeper, ski instructor, masseur, OK…

“Mrs. and Mr. Danes* (the names followed by an asterisk have been changed at the request of the witnesses) are generous with their wallets, but not with their time. Everything must be settled like music paper,” explains Miss Annette.

For 4,500 euros net per month (excluding gifts), Annette P., 42, is the personal assistant of an American couple.