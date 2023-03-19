Morbid The Lords of Ire: la guerriera dell’action horrorpunk combatte in video

Di retorno dall’universo roolistico in stile Elden Ring di Abyss World, ci tuffiamo nelle atmosphere horrorpunk di Morbid The Lords of Ire thanks to the new video gameplay confezionato dagli sviluppatori di Still Running.

Il sequel del soulslike lovecraftiano Morbid The Seven Acolytes spronerà i giocatori a farsi largo tra i mostri deformi ei cavalieri maledetti di un regno fantasy devastated by a calamity. The passage of an isometric angle to a third-person view will give Still Running the opportunity to experiment with new playful solutions and, with it, greater creative freedom.

Il nuovo approccio adopted by the software house indie if it will materialize in an even better experience than those who face it, with everyone you get that we can easily imagine in terms of potential acquisition, equipment of sbloccare and ability to evolve.

In the corso dell’avventura where we will explore cinque mondi dark tintthis government gives a powerful boss who will attend with impatience to face our alter-ego, non prima però I consented to the last quest to acquire the necessary force to dare life to one without epic control.

Il lancio di Morbid The Lords of Ire is planned Più ahead in 2023 your PC. On the bottom and on top of the news, you can find images ingame and the gameplay video published by Still Running and by the editors of Merge Games.