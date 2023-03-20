More and more private firearms: But Berlin’s authorities hardly control them

In Berlin, more and more people have a firearm – but the authorities hardly check the gun owners. In 2015, 9,532 owners of firearms were still recorded in the National Weapons Register for Berlin. By the end of January 2023, the number had risen by 15 percent over the years to almost 11,000 gun owners. This is the result of a response from the Senate Department of the Interior to a still unpublished request from the spokesman for domestic affairs for the Greens, Vasili Franco, which was previously available to the Tagesspiegel.

Keep reading along Daily mirror plus Never were reliable information more important Heavily reduced advertising

in the daily mirror app Exclusive content for

Tagesspiegel Plus readers Without risk:

Cancellable at any time Already a digital subscriber? Login here