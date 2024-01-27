More than 25 thousand Cubans entered the United States in December.

More than 25,000 Cubans entered the United States through land and sea borders last December, the highest number since the end of 2022.

The Border Patrol said in its latest report that a total of 25,060 migrants from the island arrived by sea and land during the last month of last year, and of them more than 17,000 did so through the Mexican border.

Since November, the constant migratory flow of Cubans to the United States has been worrying, after that month marked an alarming record of 20,076 arrivals at border points (including by sea), 72% of them registered on the border with Mexico.

In December 2022, 44,079 Cuban irregular immigrants arrived in the United States.

Currently, Cubans who arrive at the border have previously received an appointment through the application CBP One.

The current scenario at the border puts pressure on the Joe Biden administration, which has tried in various ways to address the crisis on its borders.

The humanitarian parole program turned one year old on January 6 and has facilitated the arrival of more than 50,000 Cubans to the United States.

For its part, the application CBP One recorded nearly 360,000 successful appointments through November.

The Cuban migration crisis continues unstoppable amid a deterioration in living conditions on the Caribbean island.