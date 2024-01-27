Know the results of Powerball and Mega Millions

MIAMI- Two of the most popular lotteries in the United States are the Powerball and the Mega Millions which raffle weekly million-dollar sums that are not inconsiderable for those people who play their luck when buying their tickets.

After no one won the grand prize of Powerball In the drawing on January 24, his jackpot increased to 164 million dollars, which will be drawn this Saturday, January 27.

The winning Powerball numbers in the drawing on Wednesday, January 24 were: 1, 5, 32, 50, 64, with the additional Powerball number 8 and a 4x Power Play multiplier.

Meanwhile he Mega Millions published that his grand prize amounted to 285 million dollars for the draw tonight, January 26.

The winning Mega Millions numbers in the drawing on Tuesday, January 23 were: 21, 18, 58, 69, 70 and the Mega Ball 20.

How to play Powerball?

After purchasing your ticket, you must select five numbers between 1 and 69 for the white balls and then select a number between 1 and 26 for the red Powerball.

The Powerball jackpot grows until someone wins the prize. Players win a prize by matching one of the 9 ways to win. The jackpot is won by matching the five white balls in any order and the red Powerball.

How to play Mega Millions?

According to the rules, you must choose five numbers from 1 to 70 and an additional one from 1 to 25. If you do not want the additional number, you would win less if you match the five numbers you selected.

The amount to pay for each play is two dollars.

The difficulty of guessing the six numbers is one in 302.6 million. And if you choose five numbers, then it is one in 12.6 million.

