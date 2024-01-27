ELN denies government announcement on extension of ceasefire

BOGOTA.- The main head of the guerrilla of the National Liberation Army (ELN) Eliécer Herlinto Chamorro Acosta, alias Antonio García, described the announcement from the Government of Colombia about an agreement reached to extend the ceasefire .

“Antonio García” made reference to the words of the High Commissioner for Peace, Otty Patiño, who stated that the cessation of hostilities had been extended for another six months. “Where did they get that invention?” the guerrilla leader asked himself through his X page, formerly Twitter.

He noted that this matter is still being evaluated in the negotiation table in Havana and therefore these statements are nothing more than “pure tales of Otty”, wondering at the same time if there is “someone” who is directing him to “continue with his strategy of inventions and microphone.”

The Government of Colombia and the ELN signed their longest ceasefire so far since its ratification on August 3, 2023, which ends on January 29, pending a possible new extension and on the eve of the new round of talks. scheduled for February 6.

Last Monday, the sixth cycle of peace talks between the Colombian Government and the aforementioned guerrilla. The main points to be discussed will be ceasefire extension and the renunciation of kidnappings. Cuba already hosted the third round, between May 2 and June 9, 2023, when the six-month bilateral ceasefire and the participation of civil society in the peace process were agreed.

The Government of Colombia is in different phases regarding the peace negotiation both with the Central General Staff (EMC) of the Revolutionary Armed Forces of Colombia (FARC) and with the National Liberation Army (ELN).

Source: With information from Europa Press