Defense of Alberto Fujimori seeks to prove innocence with extradition in Chile

LIMA.- The defense lawyer of former Peruvian President Alberto Fujimori, Elio Riera, highlighted that the recent decision of the Chilean Supreme Court to expand the crimes for which he was extradited in 2007 will allow an opportunity to prove his “innocence.”

Riera clarified that this is not a sentence, but rather an indication to continue the investigation in Peru. Additionally, she noted that this decision comes after requests submitted during the mandate of former President Pedro Castillo, who is currently in prison after an attempt to assume more powers.

Likewise, he also recalled the previous ruling of the Constitutional Court which, according to him, is not being properly valued. In this context, the lawyer did not rule out the possibility of appealing the decision to the Court of Constitutional Guarantees of Chile.

Last week, the Chilean Supreme Court decided to expand the crimes for which Fujimori was extradited in 2007, adding eight new accusations, including “perpetrator of illegal supply of weapons, illicit association to commit a crime, generic falsehood and conspiracy,” among others.

The Attorney General’s Office of Peru announced the favorable decision of the Chilean Supreme Court, which accepted the eight cases requested by the Peruvian Justice related to the extradition of the former president. Fujimori was extradited in 2007 to face seven charges of human rights violations and corruption in Peru, and at the time he expressed his happiness at the opportunity to prove his innocence.

Source: With information from AFP