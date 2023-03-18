Morena warned that she will not allow abuse and “compulsory hauling” of PRI Edomex minors

TEEM determined to admonish the PRI candidate, Alejandra Del Moral Image: Morena

After so many bickering between PRI members and Morenistas, where accused of acts that violated the electoral law without having formally started the campaign, finally, there was already a resolution against of one of the pre-candidates for violating said law.

It is about the priista Alejandra Del Moral Velasince on February 15, the Representatives of Brunette denounced her before Electoral Institute of the State of Mexico (IEEM) and the PRIby early campaign events when moving to minors still proselytizing act in the municipality of metepecmade on February 10.

Therefore, the Electoral Tribunal of the state of Mexico (TEEM) resolved to penalize them with a public admonition because he determined that there are accredited behaviors that violate the best interests of the child by not having the documentation that grants the consent of the parents.

Morena delivered photos to the IEEM showing that minors had been “carried” to a PRI Edomex proselytizing event, in the municipality of Metepec Image: Morena

The video, published on the YouTube platform, was denounced by BRUNETTE before the TEEM because, according to the file PES/33/2023Paulina Alejandra del Moral Vela, as well as the PRI, violated the best interests of the child by include the faces of CBT 2 Metepec students, without consent in a video of electoral propaganda in favor of both the candidate and her political party.

As a result, the PRI and its candidate had been denounced for committing illegal acts, of which the competent jurisdictional bodies have already had knowledge, in which the image and presence of the party has even been used on more than one occasion. of minors in proselytizing events, so that more abuses against infants will not be allowed and constant and strict observance of electoral rules will be maintained, warned BrunetteState of Mexico, headed by its state leader, Martha Guerrero.

At the time, the president of the PRI State Steering Committee, Eric Sevillahad indicated that they had already submitted during the pre-campaign process, 40 complaints against Delfina Gómez Álvarez, the Morena party and the pre-campaign coordinator, Horacio Duarte, for various behaviors could be considered as electoral crimesalthough so far it is not known if the electoral authority took them into account to follow up on them or discarded them as inadmissible.

The IEEM ordered last January that the candidate Alejandra Del Moral remove 500 shows for violating the electoral law. Photo: Social Networks

In recent days, given the null response from Morena and her candidate about holding five debates that she proposed Alejandra del Moralfederal deputies of the PRI, PAN, PRDthey got on the electoral ring to demand and Delfina Gomez to accept the challenge, to know your political and social offer and the proposals What does it have for women?

Only the Mexican deputy and former collaborator of Enrique Pena Nieto at the federal and state level, Laura Barrera Fortoul He pointed out: “We express our demand for the high-level debate, among the pre-candidates for the governorship of Edoméx. You cannot pretend to win an election from a hiding place in silence, the people of Mexico deserve proposals and responses to their most heartfelt needs.”

In the same tune, Eric Sevillereturned to the subject, since through a statement, he questioned that Morena and Delfina Gomez shy away from setting out a clear position on their participation in the public debates so that the electorate of the State of Mexico have timely information about what the political projects of the coalition and the common candidacy represent.

“The citizenship of the State of Mexico deserves debates, Delfina Gómez is not exposed to anything, her pre-campaign team are the ones who show their faces, what are those of Morena afraid of? Why are they keeping her pre-candidate? ”, Said the PRI state leader before the evasions about the proposal of five debates.