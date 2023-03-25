MotoGP: Francesco Bagnaia wins the sprint race of the Portuguese GP, Johann Zarco 8th and Fabio Quartararo 10th

The MotoGP season resumed on Saturday at the Algarve circuit (Portugal), and it was the reigning world champion who won the first sprint race in history.

Francesco Bagnaia started again on the same bases as last year on the occasion of the first Grand Prix of the season, in Portugal, on the Algarve circuit. For the first sprint race in the history of MotoGP, the Italian won on Saturday March 25 after twelve laps of great intensity, marked in particular by the fall of Enea Bastianini. The podium is completed by Spaniards Jorge Martin and Marc Marquez. On the French side, Johann Zarco finished eighth, Fabio Quartararo was tenth.