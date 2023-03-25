Arsenal: Pepe can go

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta is no longer planning record signing Nicolas Pépé. As the ‘Sun’ reports, the winger, who is on loan to OSC Nice until the summer, may leave the club permanently in the summer. His contract with the Gunners is one year longer.

However, the contract period could become a problem for the Premier League leaders. If the club does not find a buyer, the 27-year-old’s salary would have to continue to be paid. Nice could consider signing but the French wouldn’t be willing to pay a fee. Pépé moved to the island from OSC Lille for 80 million euros in 2019.

