The 10 most expensive defenders in Liga MX this Clausura 2023

The defensive zone is one of the most important in soccer and in the MX League it is no exception, for this reason the teams invest a large amount of money in elements of very good quality.
In Mexican soccer there are very good defenders and in the following list we name the most expensive according to the portal Transfer market.
The 28-year-old Brazilian defender has shown his quality in the Comarca Lagunera in recent years and has been considered one of the best central defenders in Aztec football and has even been associated with several clubs.
The 27-year-old Colombian left-back has forged a great level with the Panzas Verdes, being an immovable starter, which is why he is one of the best valued players in the Aztec contest.
With a low profile but at 26 years old, it is already a decade since he debuted in the First Division, in recent years he has shown his best version although injuries have not made him fully consolidate, even so he remains a good defender in the Gang.
The 27-year-old Guarani defender has been one of the best foreign defenders to arrive in Mexico in recent years. He is a legend at La Máquina and is an immovable starter who can play on the right and central wing.
The 20-year-old youthful left back is a great prospect for the Comarca Lagunera and even many teams have already set their sights on him, it is expected that he can be an element of European projection in the coming months.
Already as a Mexican soccer champion and having played his first World Cup with the Mexican team, the right-back has a European projection at 24 years old and is also in the crosshairs of several clubs in Mexico.
The 26-year-old Ecuadorian central defender is showing an extraordinary level in Mexican soccer and therefore has a high value in the market and aims to level up later.
The 25-year-old Mexican defender is multifunctional, he mainly works as a left back, but he can also play as a center back and with the cats he is already an irremovable starter.
The 28-year-old Brazilian central defender came to the Tigres since last tournament and although he has not been much to attract attention, he has fulfilled what was expected of him.
The 26-year-old Chilean international is a multi-functional element that can be played on the left wing or as a central defender and he performs exceptionally well in both, which is why he is in this top.