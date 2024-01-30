Movement in extremis of Dani Alves to avoid going to trial: agreement of conformity

If no one fixes it, next Monday at ten in the morning it will begin in the Barcelona Court on trial against Dani Alveswho was reported by a then 23-year-old woman who accuses him of having sexually assaulted her in the bathroom of the private room of the Sutton nightclub in Barcelona on the night of December 30, 2022.

We say if no one fixes it because, according to journalist Mayka Navarro, The player’s defense continues working to free the footballer from sitting on the court bench in what will possibly be the trial of the year. (with permission which will take place a few weeks later in Thailand with Daniel Sancho as the protagonist).

Ms informacin The Barcelona Court will judge the events of February 5 to 7. The Prosecutor’s Office asks for 9 years for the soccer player, the complainant, 12.

According to Navarro’s information, Ins Guardiola, the Brazilian’s current lawyer, would be behind a conformity agreement. Apparently, The lawyer would be negotiating for the player to acknowledge guilt and compensate the victim in exchange for considerably reducing the sentence.. An agreement that will be possible to reach until just before the sentence is handed down, which is a toss-up that neither party usually wants to reach. His proposal would be framed in accepting four years in prison, which is far from the twelve requested by the victim (the maximum penalty for this type of crime: sexual assault with penetration). The years of sentence and civil liability were being considered, well above the 150,000 euros that the investigating judge set at the last moment, Navarro points out.

Alves’ mother makes the agreement difficult

According to what emerges from the words of Ester García, the victim’s lawyer, The complainant enjoys a good economic position, so he does not have any type of concern about the amount of compensation, so the first attempts by Alves’s defense to reach an agreement with a succulent monetary compensation would not interest him. Rather His wish is that the player be punished, since in any crime against sexual freedom, the molar damage and the consequences are irreparable..

As, Guardiola’s negotiations will be able to resolve Alves’ situation, since the alleged crime will not go unpunishedas is the wish of the complainant, and, in addition, there would also be compensation for the victim. If there’s severance money involved, I’m not going to hire you. I don’t want money, I want jail. She, from the first minute, told me no. Nobody knows thatstated Ester García about the conversation she had with her client.

Nevertheless, Alves’ mother herself has harmed her son to achieve this agreement. It did not favor the dissemination of images of Dani Alves’ family of the young woman’s identity, says Navarro. And it is that Luca Alves skipped the prohibition of the investigating judge who is handling the player’s caseas well as what is included in the Victim Statute, when identifying the victim with a video published on his Instagram account.

But it must be taken into account that, apart from the coin toss that the sentence represents, it is possible that The victim also does not want to go through the process of remembering everything he experienced that night, according to his testimony, during the trial.hence, if Dani Alves pleaded guilty and accepted a prison sentence, there could be an agreement.