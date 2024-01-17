MSG CEO accused of sexual assault

A new federal lawsuit accuses Madison Square Garden CEO James Dolan of sexual assault.

Certified masseuse Kellye Croft claims the Knicks and Rangers owner sexually assaulted her in 2013.

Croft accuses him of repeatedly manipulating and pressuring her into sexual relations.

It also claims that Dolan arranged a seemingly chance meeting with former film producer and convicted rapist Harvey Weinstein.

Croft claims Weinstein forced his way into her hotel room and sexually assaulted her.

Weinstein is serving a 23-year sentence for rape. Lawyers for both men say their clients deny the allegations.

For her part, Kellye Croft is seeking a trial and compensation for damages that to date have not been specified.