Munich/Nuremberg: workers in Bavarian hospitals are on strike

On Tuesday (March 14, 2023) employees in many hospitals in Bavaria went on strike.

Among other things, clinics in Nuremberg, Aschaffenburg, Schweinfurt, Regensburg and Rosenheim are affected. Warning strikes are planned for Wednesday (March 15, 2023) in Altötting, Bayreuth and Munich, for example.

“The emergency service is guaranteed”: Verdi union secretary says

At the Nuremberg Clinic, the employees stopped working at the beginning of the early shift on Tuesday. “The emergency service is guaranteed,” said the responsible Verdi union secretary, Martin Schmalzbauer. “Of course, some operations are postponed, but only those that can be planned, which are otherwise always postponed. That’s everyday life because of the lack of staff.” The Nuremberg Clinic had already warned of significant restrictions in medical care. Tumor operations would also have to be canceled, it said.





In the morning there was one rally planned in front of the Klinikum-Nord in Nuremberg. Later it should go through the city to the Ministry of Health go. “The employees are furious“, said Schmalzbauer. According to the employer’s offer, this should be the case income have to do without if the company is doing badly.

Verdi wants for them nationwide 2.5 million employees by federal and local authorities 10.5 percent more wages prevail, but at least 500 euros more per month. The employers offer gradually five percent more with a two-year term and a one-off payment of 2500 euros. The third round of negotiations is scheduled for the end of March.

