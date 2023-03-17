Naruto: Gaara Turns Into A Sexy Waifu In This Awesome Caties Cosplay

Gaarathe Fifth Kazekage, is one of the most interesting characters in Narutothe manga-anime written and illustrated by Masashi Kishimoto, published in Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump magazine from 1999 to 2014. But what most popularized the young man from the arena was anime.

Produced by Pierrot, distributed by Aniplex and broadcast on TV Tokyo initially, with 220 successful episodes and which led to the arrival of the sequel Naruto: Shippuden on February 15, 2007, the Naruto anime is one of the most acclaimed adaptations in history. and showed Gaara as one of his villains.

As anime fans well remember, Gaara is a shinobi from Sunagakure. He was also the Commanding General of the Great Shinobi Alliance army and Commander of the Fourth Division and is one of Naruto’s most acclaimed characters for going from being affectionate and shy to becoming a murderous and withdrawn.

Gaara possesses the ability to manipulate sand and moves through the air to serve various purposes.. The amount of sand it can control at one time is quite large, another reason it’s so popular.

Gaara, turned into a waifu

According to a report published on the website of E Games Newsthe content creator Caties, better known on social media as catiescos and with more than 115 thousand followers on Instagram, made this female cosplay of Gaara, turning him into a sexy waifu.

As we can see, the publication has more than 17 thousand likes and dozens of comments with praise and flattery. The cosplayer makes an impressive female representation of Gaara, with hair of the same color, a sexy black tights that allow to see her underwear and, of course, the Sand Pumpkin on her back.