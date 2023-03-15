Naruto returns with new episodes: what would they be about and when would they air?

To celebrate the 20th anniversary of the release of Naruto, the original anime will return with four new episodes. The first of the chapters will be available from September of this year.

In accordance with a publication On the official Naruto portal, “this new 20th anniversary commemorative anime (expected duration of 4 episodes) will be broadcast starting in September.”

However, there are no further details about what the news will be about. The specialized portal Anime Network News suggests that the story takes place somewhere in the timeline of the original series.

Naruto animated series

Comic Book notes that there has been some speculation “that the four episodes will be remakes of major pasts, similar to how the Naruto anime previously celebrated its anniversary.”

The creators also announced that the broadcast of Boruto: Naruto Next Generations will have its first part ending on Sunday, March 26. They added: “The series about Naruto and Boruto will not end yet. The creation of the second part of the anime is confirmed. Stay tuned for future announcements.”

Naruto’s Origins

Born from the mind of Masashi Kishimoto for the manga in 1999, the series follows the story of Naruto Uzumaki, an orphan whose parents lived in the ninja enclave of Hidden Leaf Village.

In order to be the Hokage, the leader of the village, Naruto prepares himself at the local ninja academy. The protagonist becomes one of the best of his generation, but for this he will have to go through a series of adventures and difficulties.

The original adaptation of the original anime premiered in October 2002, by director Hayato Date for TV Tokyo, lasting 220 episodes. His continuation, Naruto: Shippuden aired shortly after the end of the original series, in February 2007, reaching until March 2017.

“The story of a young Naruto on his way to success,” notes Marcel Green for Comic Book, “is a story that appeals to a wide range of people and cultures. The diversity and complexity of the Narutoverse also makes it easy for fans to see themselves in many of its characters.”