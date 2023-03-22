NASA decided to postpone return to Venus

A NASA will have decided to postpone a mission to study Venus. The mission, which was named Venus Emissivity, Radio Science, InSAR, Topography, and Spectroscopy (VERITAS), was scheduled for the end of this decade and is now scheduled for the 2030s.

count the BGR website that the decision was taken after a report regarding another mission (PSYCHE) that had been planned for 2022. Reportedly, the report raises concerns regarding management, stress levels, staff qualifications and communication style Jet Propulsion Laboratory from NASA.

The decision was taken shortly after the presence of active volcanoes on Venus was confirmed, with the data in question having been obtained by the Magellan mission more than 30 years ago.

