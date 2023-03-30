Nathanael CanoTired of the negative rumors that arose from his visit and stay in Cancun, he decided to take a getaway to Yucatan where he sent a message to those who have spoken about the alleged actions that have been awarded to the singer of the moment.

“Don’t ask me how I got there, I had to rent it to myself after so much garbage,” wrote the promoter of the lying corridos while sharing a photo in a famous cenote in Valladolid.

Nathanael Cano paid 4,500 pesos per hour to be able to be alone inside the Cenote Suytúnone of the most popular places at the entrance of Valladolid, coming from Cancun, all to take photos with the comfort and security of not having setbacks.

Natanael Cano rented a cenote for himself in Yucatan



The artist arrived by land at this important tourist destination during the early hours of Wednesday, he even shared a photograph of the moment in which the state police of Quintana Roo stops the vehicle as part of the operations before crossing into the neighboring state of Yucatan.

Natanael Cano with Featherweight in Cancun

The singer is one of the artists invited to the next concert by Victor Cibrían, Featherweight and Gabito Ballesteros. In addition Junior H, has arrived in the city and is possibly the third special guest according to sources close to the organization of the event that will take place on March 31 at the Plaza de Toros.

