NATO: According to the report, von der Leyen is in talks as Secretary General

Berlin.

A German at the head of NATO? Some states are said to have suggested this. They have Ursula von der Leyen in mind.

It was a surprise when Ursula von der Leyen (CDU) was nominated as a candidate for the office of EU Commission President in July 2019 and elected two weeks later. Now – not even four years later – the German politician is said to be in talks for the next top job: As the “Reuters” news agency reports, citing the British tabloid “The Sun”, a number of states would have von der Leyen for that Office of NATO Secretary General proposed.

The post will be vacant because the current owner, Jens Stoltenberg, will take office in October after nine years at the NATO top will lay down. This step was actually planned for September 2022, but was then postponed due to the Russian attack on Ukraine. Also read: Secret Biontech chats – “NY Times” sued von der Leyen

Von der Leyen is considered an experienced politician. Before working at EU level, she held various ministerial posts in Germany, both at state and federal level. Just as Secretary of Defense However, the CDU woman also made negative headlines. The so-called “consultant affair” caused a stir.

Von der Leyen as NATO Secretary General? British veto likely

Exactly that could take office as von der Leyens NATO Secretary General impede. Because while her election as EU Commission President was considered a compromise solution – the European heads of state and government had not previously been able to agree on one of the top candidates for the office who stood in the European elections – such an understanding among the NATO countries seems unlikely.













As “The Sun” reports, citing diplomatic circles, the United Kingdom would probably veto von der Leyen. The reason: the politician’s “poor record” as German Defense Minister. Irrespective of this, it is completely unclear whether von der Leyen would have any interest in the NATO job: your position as Commission President she is expected to hold until 2024, re-election is not excluded. (commercial vehicle)





Capital Inside by Jörg Quoos, editor-in-chief of the FUNKE central editorial office Behind the scenes of politics – opinionated, exclusive, relevant.





your daily News Overview: Register here for the WAZ newsletter for free!





More articles from this category can be found here: Politics



