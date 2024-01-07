NBA allows Draymond Green to play again

NEW YORK-. The NBA On Saturday he withdrew the suspension he had imposed on Draymond Green star of Golden State who missed 12 games for hitting Phoenix center Jusuf Nurkic in the face on December 12.

According to the league, Green “demonstrated his commitment to holding his conduct to the standards expected of NBA players during his suspension, which began on December 14. He has also met with a specialist who has provided advice, as well as with representatives of the league, the Warriors and the players’ union.

Those meetings will continue for the remainder of the campaign, the league added.

greenminnesota.jpg Klay Thompson and Draymond Green, of the Golden State Warriors, fight with Rudy Gobert, of the Minnesota Timberwolves, on Tuesday, November 14, 2023 AP/Jed Jacobsohn

The Warriors are 7-5 without Green, who was also suspended for five games in November after grabbing Minnesota center Rudy Gobert by the neck.

When imposing the suspension, the league highlighted “the history of repeated unsportsmanlike acts” by Green in imposing the most recent punishment.

Green, a four-time NBA champion, was also suspended after stepping on the chest of Sacramento’s Domantas Sabonis in the previous postseason.

After agreeing to a new $100 million deal with the Warriors last summer, Green lost nearly $1.9 million in salary during the suspension.

Golden State’s next game is scheduled for this Sunday, hosting Toronto.

It’s clear the Warriors need Green. They languish at 17-18 this season, in 10th place in the Western Conference, just two years after winning their most recent title.

Green has played in just 15 games, and the Warriors are 10-10 in games he has missed, including two due to a sprained ankle and another for personal reasons.

Source: AP