Netflix Gears of War movie will be written by Jon Spaihts (Dune, Doctor Strange)

It’s been known for a while now that a Gears of War movie is in the works at Netflix, in addition to an animated series. While few details are currently known, the streaming giant has just announced the name of the screenwriter who will be in charge of the project.

Jon Spaihts writing Gears of War

In a message posted on Twitter, Netflix indicates that Jon Spaihts will oversee the writing of the film. He is known lately for his work on Doctor Strange and Dune, for which he was nominated for an Oscar in 2022.

In the columns of

Varietyhe stated in particular:

Gears of War is one of the greatest action games of all time, with vivid characters, a beautifully crafted world, and a combat system that highlights the lethality of war and the importance of sticking to your guns. alongside his teammates” (…) This game wants to be cinema, and I’m delighted to have the chance to contribute to it.

The Coalition also reacted to this announcement, and also said it was delighted to be able to work on the project with Jon Spaihts:

We’re thrilled to partner with Jon and the team at Netflix to bring ‘Gears of War’ to life.” (…) Jon is a master storyteller, good at creating epic sci-fi universes, and he really loves ‘Gears of War’. We couldn’t ask for a better partner to honor our franchise and deliver an authentic story to our fans.

More and more video games are adapted for small and large screens, and it goes without saying that the recent success of the series The Last of Us on HBO should convince the platforms to be even more interested in our favorite medium.

Let’s hope that this Gears of War movie will be a success, and that it will honor the Epic Games trilogy released on Xbox 360.