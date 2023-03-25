New Bayern coach Thomas Tuchel: “Just go out and smell the grass”

Thomas Tuchel stepped into the Munich limelight a little late. But the new coach of FC Bayern had not allowed himself a first faux pas, but the club had planned a different dramaturgy. The future, Tuchel, had to wait a little longer this Saturday afternoon. First of all, it was about the past again, about the Julian Nagelsmann era and the decision-making of those responsible in the past few days. And it has “nothing at all to do with panic,” said CEO Oliver Kahn, “but it was a process.” After a detailed analysis of the past few months, one saw “the goals for this season, but also for the next ones at risk”.

The fact that FC Bayern still has a chance of three titles, unlike the two years before, when the team had long since been eliminated from the DFB Cup at this time of year, was apparently no longer an argument for Nagelsmann. On the contrary. “We have one of the best squads in Europe,” said Kahn. “Nevertheless, continuity hasn’t improved.”

It can be interpreted in such a way that due to the quality of the team, the championship should almost have been decided and Bayern should not go into the duel with Borussia Dortmund on Saturday as second in the table, but as the front runner with a huge advantage. “The constellation between the team and the coach,” stressed sports director Hasan Salihamidzic several times, was no longer right.

Speaking to Julian first was a priority. Oliver Kahn about Bayern’s sluggish communication regarding the change of coach.

Kahn and Salihamidzic did not see it as their responsibility that the club did not give the best picture when communicating the change of coach. The personal details were leaked on Thursday evening, a transfer insider from Italy spread them on Twitter. But it took almost a full day before there was any confirmation from the club. “It was a priority to speak to Julian first,” Kahn justified. Because Nagelsmann was on a skiing holiday until midday on Friday, the meeting didn’t take place until the afternoon.

The first phone call to Tuchel had already taken place on Tuesday. “He said what do you want,” Salihamidzic described the beginning of the collaboration. His answer: “If you don’t feel like it, then hang up.” Tuchel was up for it and didn’t hang up. Two days later, Tuchel and his management agreed with FC Bayern.

Tuchel was surprised by Bayern’s request

Coming to terms with the past took longer than the appearance of the new coach. Tuchel entered the press conference room in a dark blue jacket and dark blue T-shirt for the first time as an employee of the German record champions. “It’s an honor to be asked for an award by FC Bayern,” said the 49-year-old.

In terms of sport, above all, because, as Tuchel knows from his time at Paris St. Germain and Chelsea FC, the club enjoys the highest reputation abroad. “No one likes to play against Bayern.” But privately he had nothing against staying in Munich, where he has had an apartment for a few years, “close to my children, my family and my homeland”. Tuchel comes from Krumbach in Swabia.

Bayern’s request came as a surprise. “I assumed that I would continue my career abroad.” Allegedly, Real Madrid had already put out feelers, and Tottenham Hotspur and even Tuchel’s former club Paris St. Germain should have been interested in a commitment. However, Tuchel firmly denied that he had used tactics in the negotiations with Bayern or had even pushed for a quick decision. “That doesn’t suit me or my management.”

Kahn referred to Tuchel’s experiences with world stars

Kahn is certain that Tuchel can meet expectations of more homogeneous performances at a high level. His career was “outstanding,” said the club boss, referring to the successes at Chelsea (including a Champions League victory) and the challenge with the star ensemble of Paris St. Germain. “There is certainly something easier than leading such a troupe.”

Tuchel does not see the return to the Bundesliga after four years abroad as a problem. Of course, in the past few months, after his release from Chelsea, he “continued to watch football because it’s my passion and it makes the day nicer”. He will spend the short time until the first game less with talks and more “looking for answers on the pitch”.

After the return of the national players in the middle of the week, he will try to “awaken the anticipation” for Saturday evening, for the duel with his former club Borussia Dortmund. “It’s important to set the first exclamation mark.” Major changes in the system and processes are not necessary. “The squad is one of the most talented in Europe. We are competitive at the highest level,” he knows. However, he has to change details, because there is a reason why things didn’t go that way recently.

Because the cup quarter-finals against SC Freiburg are already on the agenda just three days after the Bundesliga top game, he will only take “small steps” for the time being. “Less is more,” he says, “I don’t want to overload anyone.” For the time being, Tuchel is sure that “just going out and smelling the grass” will help.

