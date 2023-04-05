New Edge update: Autoplay video blocking returns



Microsoft is again working on a much-requested feature for the Edge web browser: The team has now provided an update in the Edge Canary channel with which the automatic playback of videos can be easily blocked.





That may sound like déjà vu, because Microsoft had of course already integrated a similar function earlier in the Edge browser. However, the feature was then replaced by the option for users to allow or restrict video auto-play – but that’s not necessarily what you’d want on a day-to-day basis.

Now the blocking of the videos is back again, according to the Online magazine Neowin in the experimental canary version of Edge as a new settings option.



A strict blocking was desired

“We’ve heard your requests for strict blocking of autoplay videos, and we’re excited to announce that this is now possible! Edge Canary now has a new autoplay setting, ‘Block’, that allows you to override autoplay of all media on a website,” explains Microsoft on its Edge Insider page. “This setting is more restrictive than the existing ‘Limit’ option and will block autoplay on all websites, regardless of previous usage.”

Test just started

Initially, only some users will receive the feature update. The distribution has already started and is planned for the coming weeks. You can see if you are one of the Canary users who can already try the block function via the Edge settings page. The desired option must be activated there. If the tests go well, the feature should also launch in the stable version of Edge in the future. However, a timetable for this is currently not known.

