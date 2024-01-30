New effort to prevent metro payment evasion

Emergency exit doors at some train stations will now take 15 seconds to open.

According to the MTA, this is a new effort to end fare evasion.

Starting in mid-February, three metro stations will have this new change in the exit doors.

These are the line 6 station at 138th Street and Third Avenue, Flushing Avenue on lines J, M and Z and the 59th Street station on lines 4, 5 and 6.

MTA officials maintain that they chose these stations because they have enough turnstiles so that large numbers of passengers can escape quickly in the event of a real emergency.

Transit officials estimate that in 2022 the agency lost $285 million due to fare evasion.