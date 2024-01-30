override the mayor’s veto of the law

The City Council on Tuesday is expected to overrule Mayor Adams’ decision to veto the “How Many Stops” law.

That’s legislation that would require police to document in detail every interaction with the public.

IT MAY INTEREST YOU:

Yesterday, Public Advocate Jumaane Williams handed out pamphlets in Brooklyn seeking to dispel misinformation that he claims comes from the Adams administration.

Williams also spoke about the importance of this bill.

The official insisted on the commitment to create legislation that brings confidence to New Yorkers.

Meanwhile, City Council President Adrienne Adams expressed confidence in today’s vote.

He said they have the support of the majority of councilors to override the mayor’s veto.