Florida is the best state for singles in 2024, according to study

MIAMI.- February is approaching, the month of love and friendship, and romance can be perceived in the air. However, The singles who make up nearly half of the U.S. population, can improve their matchmaking chances by moving to a state with greater opportunities for finding love.

In order to help the 117.6 million single Americans According to Census Bureau data, personal finance website WalletHub analyzed all 50 states across the country on 29 key indicators of dating ease, ranging from the share of single adults and online dating opportunities to restaurants per capita.

According to this new report, Florida It is the best state in the country for singles, with a score of 66.92 points, with 100 representing the best conditions and opportunities for finding partners.

The “sunshine state” takes the crown because of its wide variety of attractionsnotes the WalletHub study, which gives it first place in number of theme parks, restaurants and music festivals per capita.

Florida, a state with a variety of attractions

In addition, it occupies the first position in terms of the number of natural parks per person, and has a large number of natural wonders, ranging from its beaches to the Everglades National Park.

Florida is also located in the sixth place in movie theaters per capita16th in percentage of single adults, 18th in online dating opportunities, 22nd in gender balance of singles, and 24th in in-person dating.

According to this report, the peninsular state also has a single population that “Look for love.” This is because Floridians record high levels of Google searches for names from top dating websites, such as Tinder, Match.com y Eharmony.

Among the words that “Sunshine State” residents also search online are “dating” and “online dating.”

“The Sunshine State has a population that is eager to date, as residents Google the names of top dating websites and dating-related terms more than residents of most other states,” indicates the analyst WalletHubCassandra Happe.

Top 15 best states for singles complete it:

Texas

California

NY

Pennsylvania

Illinois

Wisconsin

Ohio

Virginia

New Jersey

Massachusetts

Georgia

Minnesota

Measurements

North Carolina

“Finding love can be difficult, but being in the right place can contribute to a successful relationship. The best states are those that offer a wide variety of dating locations and have a large population of singles who are actively looking for a partner. The unfortunate disadvantage is that dating is generally not cheap in states that provide these ideal conditions,” Happe emphasizes.

