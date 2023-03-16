New fossil record: Scientists find dinosaurs with the longest neck

Dinosaurs may have a new record holder for neck length. Researchers led by Andrew Moore from Stony Brook University in New York came to this conclusion, as reported by the British news agency PA.

“With a length of 15 meters, it looks like there is Mamenchisaurus sinocanadorum the record holder, at least until something longer is discovered,” the paleontologist is quoted as saying.

The impressive measurement corresponds to the length of about six giraffes’ necks. The dinosaur species lived in what is now East Asia and other parts of the world more than 160 million years ago. The animals belong to the group of sauropods. Fossil remains were discovered in China in 1987.

Although only a small number of bones were found, using complete skeletons of closely related dinosaurs, the researchers were now able to determine the size and appearance of Mamenchisaurus sinocanadorum to reconstruct. The extremely long neck made up about half of the total length of the animals. Their skull was very small in relation to their body.

Using computed tomography, the scientists found that the giants, like many birds, had hollow vertebrae. The animals also had neck ribs about four meters long, which provided stability but also made the neck rather immobile. According to researchers, the dinosaurs could not raise themselves up like giraffes.

The new insights into the dinosaur are in the journal “Journal of Systematic Palaeontology” published.

