Trump: Impeachment could help his presidential bid

Despite criminal charges – the Republicans give ex-President Trump broad support for a renewed candidacy. Why?

Asa Hutchinson, the former Governor from Arkansas, is a solitaire. So far, no one among the top Republicans except him thinks that Donald Trump is his Presidential candidacy 2024 to bury if charged with a criminal offence. The majority of the party establishment is still supporting the 76-year-old – knowing that his poll numbers are still unmatched.

Specifically: All legal problems Trumps have not yet compromised its sturdy trailer base. Many fans basically say: Now more than ever. Trump’s argumentation, who presents himself as a victim of “political persecution”, catches on with them.

That’s why the Republican senator and Trump loyalist says, for example Lindsey Graham representing many at the top of the “Grand Old Party”: “Alvin Bragg, the prosecutor in New York, did more than anyone else in the United States to help Donald Trump be elected President.”













Indictment could help Trump win the presidency again

The thesis that the hush money lawsuit could give Trump a boost and even reach new groups of voters extends to the democratic milieu. There, too, many have so far felt that the indictment of Bragg in New York – according to the current state of knowledge – does not really work. From today’s perspective, it is difficult to estimate whether the pending indictment will affect the Republican primary for the 2024 candidacy.





If possible rivals, say Florida governor Ron DeSantis, which the prosecution should exploit to shoot at Trump and characterize it as a burden on the party, a new dynamic can arise. At the moment, however, all potential competitors are simply afraid of messing things up with the informal “godfather”.

Competitors are afraid of messing things up with Trump

Trump is known for his vengeance. Republicans who side with the judiciary would face hard times. It is also important whether Trump’s hidden and open appeals to his supporters to take to the streets in large numbers for him, to violent riots or attacks on Democrats or representatives of the justice will lead. If that were the case, Trump’s star could fall rapidly among the population as a whole.

Trump’s advantage: whether it is in a conceivable process because of the hush money payment Stormy Daniels comes to a substantive conviction is completely open. Trump would wear an acquittal like a badge of honor and convert it into even more campaign donations.

But even if it ends up being one Strafe should exist: Trump’s candidacy in 2024 remains formally unaffected. He has the Constitution on his side and might even end up doing like Eugene Debs. He was tried and convicted as a presidential candidate in 1920 – and ran out of prison for election.

