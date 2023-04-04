New function to the Xbox menus presented

Members of the so-called Xbox Insider program get to continuously try new apps and features for the console before they are launched to everyone via regular updates. Now a new channel has been revealed on Xbox Wirecalled Friends & Community Updates.

Here is the official description of this new feature, which seems to focus on so-called quality-of-life:

“The Friends & Community Updates channel will bring together all the top things from your activity feed. You will be able to see achievements, game clips, screenshots and text posts from your friends, official clubs, or games that you follow. To see everything in your activity feed, click into the “Friends & Community Updates”. You may also see “Got something to share?” to share your gaming moments or “Clubs on Xbox” to discover more on Official Clubs.”

When this feature will roll out to everyone is currently unclear, but it usually only takes one to three months for these to become public.