New images revealed of the night a Cuban teenager killed his mother in Hialeah

New images have been published of the night in which the teenager of Cuban origin, Derek Rosa, murdered his mother in Hialeah on October 12.

A video recorded by the camera Ring of the door of the apartment where the crime occurred – now broadcast by Telemundo 51– shows that at 8:22 pm at night the minor left the house, went down the stairs and returned a few seconds later.

“You always say ‘don’t run’”, Derek responds to his mother, after she tells him something that cannot be heard. Irina García was sitting in the living room of the apartment, apparently breastfeeding her newborn daughter.

In other recorded images you can see how Derek – while talking to the 911 operator – He looks out the door of the house to check the apartment number, 210.

Ten minutes later, at around 11:41 pm, he continued to communicate with the operator, expressing concern about the presence of officers and asking if he should leave his house.

Dayliset Rielo, Derek Rosa’s lawyer, emphasizes the responsibility of both the judicial system and the defense in this complex case.

“We have a very big responsibility, the judge also has it. “We are not going to stop with the issue of Derek’s detention in Metrowest until we make sure that the prison is actually being what it should be,” said the lawyer in statements to the aforementioned media.

Derek Rosa remains in an adult detention center where his education and medical care are constantly monitored.

His next court hearing is scheduled for February 15.a day in which supporters of the accused will travel from several cities in the United States to oppose his trial as an adult.

Derek Rosa’s family appreciates the support received, but clarifies that they are not affiliated with any particular organization.

Meanwhile, the mystery about the motives behind the heinous crime remains unresolved, something that raises many doubts in the community.