New photos of Peter and Yvonne: Iris Klein: “How deceitful the two always were!”

A little calm had just returned to the life of new single Iris Klein (55), when new, spicy photos fueled the war of roses with ex-husband Peter (55). And the Katzenberger mom is beside herself!

The reason: husband Peter Klein and his alleged affair Yvonne Woelke (41) were spotted together in a Berlin hardware store. “Promiflash” shows the recordings, which show that the two are quite close together.

What a feast for Iris Klein, who has since jungle camp one thing is certain: Peter, who, like Yvonne, was in Australia in January as a jungle companion, cheated on her with the woman.

Although Peter and Yvonne vehemently deny having an affair, Iris pulled the ripcord. pulled left the house they shared with Peter and broke up in no uncertain terms – after 17 years of marriage! in one Liebes Outing Peter later admitted he had “developed more and more feelings for Yvonne”. “I fell in love, yes, it’s true,” says Peter. And Yvonne? She assured him: She doesn’t love him. So they are not a couple.

But now the joint photos in the hardware store have appeared, in which Peter appears to be snuggling up to Yvonne from behind between shelves and boxes in a light-colored sweater. For Iris the clear proof that something is going on there!

Iris Klein vents her anger: “How deceitful the two always were”

“I knew all along that there would come a day when both of them can’t keep up the tall tale that started in Australia,” Iris said according to “RTL” now in an Instagram story again against Peter and Yvonne after seeing the couple hardware store photos.

The Katzenberger-Mama angry: “How deceitful the two always were. Shame on you, you adulterers.”

The happy times at Iris and Peter Klein are long gone. The divorce has been filed Photo: ddp socialmediaservice

She herself was repeatedly accused of being jealous for no reason, of just imagining the cheating affair. “But that wasn’t the case,” says Iris. “He’s been with her for two weeks.”

Mama Iris is now also getting support again from daughter Jenny Frankhauser in the Fremdgeh-Soap. She commented on the “Promiflash” photos with the words: “Finally blown. #karma.”

