New study plans to understand how gardening benefits patients with dementia

A team from the University of Queensland Australia will conduct a study to understand how gardening can benefit the quality of life of patients with dementia. The researchers initially claim that this public is more likely to resume activity (unlike artistic projects, for example), hence the potential.

The study unfolds through the Mini Farm Project, a charity working to solve food insecurity by creating a network of charity farms to grow food for people in need. The project donates about 50 kilograms of produce each week, and review participants contribute directly by planting, watering and weeding in small groups under expert supervision twice a week for up to seven weeks.

According to researchers, the stigma surrounding dementia can affect a person’s quality of life once diagnosed. “That’s why projects like this are crucial. There are many misperceptions about the experiences of people with dementia and this can lead to them being excluded from activities and social connection.”

The study, funded by the Australian Association of Gerontology, is accepting applications from people with dementia and their caregivers to participate in the project.

It is worth mentioning that dementia is not a specific disease, but rather a general term for the impaired ability to remember, think or make decisions that interfere with everyday activities. Alzheimer’s disease is the most common type of dementia. Although it mostly affects older adults, the condition is not part of normal aging.

Source: The University of Queensland Australia via News Medical