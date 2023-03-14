Unprecedented AMD Radeon RX 6300 for desktop is found for sale

An AMD Radeon RX 6300 unit was found for sale in China on the Goofish website, a kind of local “Mercado Livre”, and draws attention because it is a model that was not officially announced by AMD. As the name suggests, the data sheet is even simpler than the already very basic Radeon RX 6400, perfectly mirroring the RX 6300M ​​configurations for notebooks, with the exception of energy consumption.

Like other entry-level models, the card found is only 1 slot thick and has a simple cooling system, with an aluminum heatsink and a small fan, due to low consumption. The listing doesn’t detail most of the specs, but Twitter users and recognized leakers such as KOMACHI_ENSAKA e HXLmanaged to find some of the main features.

Apparently, the GPU would have 8 or 10 Computational Units (CUs), thus bringing something between 512 and 640 cores, and operates with clocks around 1,512 MHz, reaching 1.95 TFLOPs of computational power. For memory, we would have only 2 GB in the GDDR6 standard, working at 16 Gbps — a speed curiously higher than that of the RAM present in the RX 6400. Despite this, due to the very limited interface of only 32-bit, the bandwidth reaches only 64GB/s.

The set is completed by two video ports, one HDMI and one DisplayPort. There’s no mention of the card’s capabilities for encoding and decoding video, but if AMD’s other input solutions are any indicator, the card should only have accelerators to handle video playback, with no ability to render recordings, making it far from being an affordable option for streamers.

Despite being the first time we see the RX 6300, it is worth remembering that the model is not new for notebooks — when it presented the RX 6X50 XT series last year, AMD revealed the RX 6300M, which features the same card settings for Desktop PCs found this week. The only difference is consumption: the mobile version is more limited, with a TGP of just 25 W, against the 32 W of the desktop sister.

In addition to not having been officially presented, this “new” solution is not even registered on AMD’s website. The media and users who found it speculate that the solution must be a component dedicated to pre-assembled PCs, especially those intended for offices, and therefore should not be found for sale in other regions, at least not officially.

The price recorded in the ad is striking: 399 yuan, equivalent to US$ 60, or R$ 300 in direct conversion and without taxes. Considering that the card is totally designed to act only as a video output for business computers, and should only be used for everyday tasks and setups with more than one monitor, the cost is reasonably low and attractive.

