New Xbox games: here are the releases of the week with Resident Evil 4 Remake

Like every Monday, we look at the releases of new Xbox games to come during the week and after seeing Valheim and WWE 2K23 land last week, we are changing the register a little from March 20th. Indeed, Resident Evil 4 Remake is the flagship release not to be missed, but we should also note the return of the mythical saga The Settlers with The Settlers: New Allies.

Deceive Inc. – 21 mars – Optimisé pour Xbox Series X|S

Play as the world’s greatest secret agents in this multiplayer game of social stealth and subterfuge. Disguise yourself to blend in with the crowd, deploy high-tech gadgets to gain the advantage, and claim the package before your competition gets it! No trick is too dirty when you work for Deceive Inc.

Ni no Kuni II : Revenant Kingdom – The Prince’s Edition – March 21 – Xbox Game Pass

Once upon a time there was a world torn apart by an endless war. Then came a great king who would change this world forever. Join young King Evan as he founds a new kingdom in the Prince’s Edition, which includes all DLC. Available on Cloud, Console and PC.

Superfidos – 21 mars – Optimisé pour Xbox Series X|S – Smart Delivery

A platform game in which you explore the vast world of Fluffington as a magical hero dog, traversing different levels in multiple interconnected areas, collecting power-ups, magic and more. Put on your finest cape and help these heroes show Lux that they’re not called Superfidos for nothing!

Island Farmer – 22 mars

Farms are set on islands overlooking calm, clear waters in this tiny fantasy experience. Observe the island carefully, try to memorize it, then mix the blocks to reproduce the desired island and it will compose an archipelago.

The Settlers : New Allies – 22 mars

The Settles: New Allies is a strategy game with deep building experience and real-time strategic battles. Completely redesigned, it offers stunning graphics and detailed animations. Choose from three factions: the Elari, the Maru and the Jorn. Each of them has a unique look, playstyle and story.

Taurian Defense – 22 mars

Pilot the most advanced Taurian defense ships, each with special abilities to fend off invading forces. Inspired by the arcade-style top-down shooters of the 1980s, you must defend your bases against an enemy invasion.

Dragon Pinball – 23 mars – Optimisé pour Xbox Series X|S – Smart Delivery

Discover Dragon Pinball, complete all the challenges and beat the dragon on this exciting pinball machine. Discover all the secrets, complete all the missions and become the world number 1 (or the best among your friends), posting your best score online.

I dream of you and ice cream – 23 mars – Optimisé pour Xbox Series X|S – Smart Delivery

A game about imperialism, the loss of identity, and personal sacrifice. I dream of you and ice cream is a point-and-click adventure game with an emphasis on puzzle solving — for every two puzzles solved, players are rewarded with a partial solution which can be used in another puzzle.

Not For Broadcast – 23 mars

A darkly comedic TV game of mayhem that lets you choose what you want to see on TV, without worrying about what others want. Selfish celebrities, dishonest politicians and weird sponsors clash on the airwaves. You are there to ensure that the show continues uninterrupted.

Yello Adventures – 23 mars

A board combat tactics roguelike combined with tower defense elements. Defeat the invading hordes to stay alive and save the land by deploying your heroes to outsmart the enemy. Enjoy more tactics than in a classic TD game, like the ability to overthrow invaders with devastating spells. Will you be able to defy the odds and outsmart the enemy?

Lila’s Tale and the Hidden Forest – 24 mars

In this classic-inspired 2D game, players will explore challenging magical environments, team up with forest animals, and defeat evil enemies. Live a wonderful adventure and save Solaria!

Landing – 24 March

A puzzle-platformer set in a dystopian world where the invention of a cloning device has turned everything upside down. Armed with a clone gun and a handsome mustache, the task of saving the entire civilization rests on your shoulders. Don’t spoil everything.

Resident Evil 4 – March 24 – Optimized for Xbox Series X|S

Six years have passed since the biological disaster in Raccoon City. Agent Leon S. Kennedy, one of the survivors of the incident, was sent to rescue the President’s daughter who was kidnapped. He finds her in an isolated European village, where something is wrong with the inhabitants. The curtain rises on this tale of daring rescue and harrowing horror where life and death, terror and catharsis intertwine. With modernized gameplay, a reimagined storyline and highly detailed graphics, Resident Evil 4 marks the rebirth of an industry giant. Relive the nightmare that revolutionized survival horror.

Steel Defier – 24 mars

A malfunction in the defense system of a transport spacecraft has accidentally killed everyone on board except for one last survivor… You and your suspicious orange jumpsuit. Explore a labyrinthine environment, move from room to room, collect access cards and find new upgrades for your suit. Use your skills to outsmart dozens of different dangers, while trying to find a way out.

Witchcrafty – 24 mars