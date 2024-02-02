New York Yankees will play for the first time in Mexico

MEXICO -. Los New York Yankees emblematic team of the Big leagues baseball, will play two exhibition games in March on Mexican soil against the Red Devils of Mexico the organizers reported on Friday.

Both teams “will face each other in two historic exhibition games at the Alfredo Harp Helú stadium, on Sunday, March 24 and Monday, March 25,” the statement said.

The popular ‘Bronx Bombers’ will have this pair of commitments in the final stretch of their spring training, a prelude to the 2024 Major League season that will begin on March 28 with the traditional ‘Opening Day’.

For their part, the ‘Devils’ have scheduled the start of their season for April 11.

This pair of exhibition games will mark the Yankees’ return to a ballpark in Mexico after a 56-year wait.

aaronjudge23.jpg New York Yankees captain Aaron Judge could not excel in the 2023 MLB season AP

In March 1968, the so-called Manhattan ‘Mules’ played two exhibition games against the scarlet ‘Pingos’ in the now-defunct Social Security Park.

New York and Mexico are the winningest teams in their respective hot ball championships. The Yankees have won the World Series 27 times and the Red Devils hold 16 Mexican League pennants.

A month after these friendly matches, the Major Leagues will have two regular season games in Mexico City, also at the Alfredo Harp Helú stadium.

On Saturday, April 27 and Sunday, April 28, the Houston Astros and the Colorado Rockies will face each other on the diamond in the Mexican capital.

Source: AFP