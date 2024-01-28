Neymar asks for a DNA test from a Brazilian model who claims to be pregnant with him

Neymar becomes news again, and this time it is not for something sporting, but rather personal. It was last October when his second daughter was born, Maviefruit of his relationship with Bruna Biancardi, with whom he broke up at the end of last November. But now, as the Brazilian portal assures LeoDiasbecoming a father again with the model and influencer Amanda Kimberllywho they claim was their lover.

According to the aforementioned media, Neymar will repeat paternity again, and furthermore, They report that the baby will be born next May, the result of a brief relationship with Kimberlly while he was with Bruna. Furthermore, the media assures in its text that Neymar’s family received the news with joy, without disagreements, and the player is waiting for the baby to be born to undergo DNA tests..

Who is Amanda Kimberlly?

Regarding Amanda Kimberlly, she is a young model who lives in Sao Pauloand which was made known to the world after having participated in the MTV reality show, Are you the one?. On social networks he prefers to maintain a discreet profile, as he had more than 300,000 followers and only 12 publications, until He decided to close his account to stay out of everything that is being said.

As published by the aforementioned media, In the model’s profile you could see how most of the images were about nature..

Additionally, they point out that Kimberlly is a caring person, participating in the Gaia Project, which helps needy and homeless people through the donation of food and clothing.

