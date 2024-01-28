Jeremy Renner: Nobody told me I was going to walk again

It was at the beginning of 2023 when news came to light that left the film industry paralyzed. The actor Jeremy Renner was in critical condition after suffering an accident with a snowplow at his home in Reno. He was preparing to plow the snow with the machine, which ended up going over one of her legs, causing her a great loss of blood for which they had to give her a tourniquet.

The actor ended up breaking more than 30 bones, a collapsed lung and a perforated liver. Some injuries from which he has been recovering with the help of physiotherapy, training, and a lot of rehabilitation. An accident that he has spoken about again in an interview that he gave to People.

I have never been bitter, but perhaps I have always been a little more callous, a little harsher. And I think that those calluses have simply been removed at this moment. Literally, I feel quite open and wonderfully sensitive and youthful, she began by explaining.

And during his time in the ICU, the doctors did not know if Jeremy Renner would even be able to walk again, something that greatly worried the interpreter: I overcame a lot of things and there are so many things that could have gone wrong. Everything went well, every part. From my vision, to walking, that no one told me I was going to walk again….

Luckily, and after a lot of work that he has been documenting through his social networks, the actor has returned to work, being one of the protagonists of an advertisement for a dairy drink brand for the SuperBowl, and again, walking.

Grateful for the love and support

The interpreter has also confessed that he feels very grateful for the expressions of support and affection: Obviously, I had a lot of tenacity, I had a lot of support, many reasons to recover. That’s really special. There are many people who do not have those things to live for. I didn’t know people cared so much.. I know they are fond of me for my role as Hawkeye, but towards me as a person it is totally different.

