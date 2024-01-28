Sofa Vergara confesses that she likes to watch narconovelas

MIAMI.- Sofa Vergara continues to promote the serie of Netflix Griselda, a production in which she stars and of which she is executive producer. And after endless interviews with well-known personalities in the United States and other countries, the Colombian sat down in front of Jorge Ramos to talk about it.

The interview, which has not yet been broadcast, will be part of his program To the point from Univision; But Ramos shared a preview of it on his networks in which Sofa makes an important confession.

In the video you can see how the journalist explains the thoughts of Roy Barreras, Colombia’s ambassador in London, who asserts that the content that exposes the lives of drug traffickers eclipses the image of the country.

“He says that narconovels, and I’m quoting, do great damage to the image of Colombia abroad. He says, ‘our homeland has so many stories of resilience and improvement, there are so many successful Colombians and life stories to tell,'” he said. the presenter.

To which Vergara responded: “In part he is very right, there are many spectacular stories.”

The studies

However, the actress pointed out that studios do not always like stories of improvement or with a different emotional charge, where the efforts of a community or country are exposed.

He insisted, laughing, that it is shocking to see how the faces of executives change when you bring them stories about drug trafficking. “I wasn’t lucky enough to get any of those stories, to have any of the studios listen to me to do it. But you bring something to it that has to do with drug traffickers and it’s a fascination.”

In that sense, Vergara also assumed that he is a person who likes to watch this type of productions.

“It fascinates me, I see them all. And I am Colombian.”

Likewise, he explained that Griselda’s plot has a different value because it is about how a woman manages to penetrate a man’s world, positioning herself as one of the most feared and earning the respect of Pablo Escobar.