Neymar throws out the first pitch at the Miami Marlins game

MIAMI -. The Brazilian soccer star Neymar held this Thursday the ceremonial launch of the first game of the Miami Marlins in the Major League Baseball season.

Wearing a light shirt and shorts, the soccer player was the special guest for this traditional launch, which he sent into the hands of Venezuelan baseball player Luis Arráez to applause from the loanDepot Park audience.

Several Marlins players took photos with Neymar before starting their first game of the year, which faced them against the Pittsburgh Pirates.

He took photos with the Marlins’ star hitter, Venezuelan Luis Arráez, who gave him a team shirt with the footballer’s name on it.

Rehabilitating his serious knee injury, Neymar is on an extensive visit to Miami that included appearances at the main sporting events in that Florida city.

The current figure of the Saudi Al-Hilal attended the Miami Tennis Open on Monday to witness a triumph by the Spanish Carlos Alcaraz, with whom he later spoke and took photographs accompanied by the star of the NBA’s Miami Heat, Jimmy Butler.

A day later, Neymar went to the Heat court to enjoy the duel against Stephen Curry’s Golden State Warriors, which was also attended by his former Barcelona teammates Sergio Busquets and Jordi Alba.

The Inter Miami of Busquets, Alba and Lionel Messi, a great friend of Neymar, will play on Saturday against New York City FC in their first home game in the last two weeks, for which the Argentine star is a doubt due to injury.

Source: AFP