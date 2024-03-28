What the scene in Miami presents this week

In the final days of Women’s Month, the Sociedad Actoral Hispanoamericana company, together with the Spanish Cultural Center and the Miami Dade County Auditorium, presents Bernarda Alba’s house, emblematic work of Federico García Lorca, under the direction of Miguel Said. The proposal adheres to the Lorca text, to which elements of flamenco are added with live music and dance. Friday, March 29 and Saturday, March 30, at 8 pm, at the MDCA’s On Stage Black Box Theatre, 2901 West Flagler St. Miami, 33135. Tickets $40. Reservations at (305) 547-5414.

Conference on José María Heredia

The multidisciplinary Cultural Artefactus Proyect center invites you to commemorate the 201st anniversary of the birth of the Cuban poet José María Heredia (1803-1839) on Friday, March 29, at 8:30 pm, with the dissertation of the Cuban writer Rafael Carralero, founder of the José María Heredia Cultural Exchange Association, in Mexico. In an old entry on the Lima Gris portal it is noted “Carralero has the support of the Mexican and Cuban governments to be able to carry out one of the most interesting events on the Latin American cultural calendar: the Caribbean Arts Festival, which takes place In the Habana”. About the conference at Artefactus, 12302 SW 133 Ct., Miami, 33186, and which will be presented by critic Max Barbosa: “Carralero will guide us through a fascinating analysis of the first exponent of romanticism in the Spanish language.” The note adds that the speaker: “will explore Heredia’s personality in the context of the independence process, as well as his influence and trajectory throughout his time in the United States, Venezuela and Mexico, among other topics of interest.” Free pass.

vagina monologues

The successful comedy Vagina Monologues, written by Eve Ensler, based on interviews with women from around the world, is being presented at the Trail Theater, under the direction of Manuel Mendoza. The essential support of this work, tested in numerous scenarios, are the performances. For its premiere on Friday the 29th, at 8:30 pm, and on Saturday the 30th, it will have Judith González, Elizabeth Gutiérrez and Mariaca Semprún on stage. There are seven monologues full of humor, but at the same time controversial, transgressive and dynamic. Teatro Trail, 3715 SW 8 St, Miami, 33134. Reservations at (305) 443-1009.

Documentary and songs

At the Manuel Artime Theater, 900 SW 1 St., Miami, 33130, the documentary will be presented on Friday, March 29, at 8 pm Thank you and see you always, Gardel is alive! a film that delves into the figure of Carlos Gardel, symbol of tango. The note catalogs him as “the greatest Hispanic singer in history, who passed into immortality in the city of Medellín in 1935.” The program includes singer Daniel Sarcos performing the memorable tangos of Carlos Gardel. Entry 30.

Walk of the Arts

At the Paseo de las Artes, 437 SW 2 St, Miami, 33130, the work continues The maids of the Hotel Selina, written by Enrique Salas and directed by Beatriz Valdés. This production features the performances of Alba Roversi, Elba Escobar, Lili Rentería, Gaby Rivero and María C. Oduber. In the play, four “Housekeeping immigrants have been forced to dedicate their lives to the maintenance of the hotel under the regime of a supervisor who is in charge of making life perfect for each of them.” Friday, March 29, starting at 9 pm. The piece is performed four times each night.

José Martí’s campaign diaries

Professor Emilio de Armas, a scholar of the work of the Cuban writer and politician José Martí (1853-1895), has just begun a reading workshop on the Campaign Diaries by José Martí. The presentations will be on Saturdays, for twelve weeks, starting at 12 pm, and will extend until the month of June. The course/workshop is taught at 2 Andalusia Avenue, Coral Gables, 33134. You can register and receive more information by calling (305) 586-7736.

Laura Pausini

Italian singer and songwriter Laura Pausini arrives on Saturday, March 30, at 8 pm, at the Kaseya Center, with her new world tour. The interpreter of songs like When you love y Span, enjoys great support from the public who follows and admires her. Kaseya Center, 601 Biscayne Blvd, Miami, 33132. Tickets from $75.

intimate enemies

“The meeting between four lifelong friends will become a rollercoaster of emotions when incredible secrets they keep begin to be revealed. A game of discovery in which we will talk about love, sex, friendship, family, loyalty and betrayal and where humor, irony, drama, suspense and nostalgia for youth will make the viewer feel excite at all times. “An exquisitely funny comedy, masterfully performed by four of the greatest actresses on the Miami theater scene.” With these attractive words you promote intimate enemies, the work of Sergio Marcos and Martín Guerra, with the performances of Beatriz Valdés, Irela Bravo, Marisol Correa and Susana Pérez, and the direction of Yusnel Suárez. Saturday the 30th, at 10:30 pm and Sunday the 31st, at 5 pm, at the Trail Theater, 3715 SW 8 St., Miami, 33134. Reservations at (305) 443-1009.

The fair

Mechanical attractions that move at high speed and test your adrenaline, target shooting, contests, varied foods and the spirit of youth is something that can be enjoyed at the Miami Dade County Fair & Exposition with the Youth Fair, that arrives in Miami every year in the spring. Open daily at Tamiami Park, 10901 SW 24 St, Miami, 33165. Ticket prices vary and discounts are available at some locations.

Viagra overdose

With the first week of release completely sold out, the comedy Viagra Overdose, by the writer, actress and playwright Julie De Grandy, continues at the Trail Theater, under the direction of Juan Roca. The comedy stars Julie De Grandy, Verónica Abruza and Dairín Valdés. In the play, in the middle of the New York winter, three women try to disappear the body of a man who died in compromising circumstances. “This situation leads them to create the most unlikely plans to avoid being involved in a murder.” Performances Saturday the 30th at 8 pm, and Sunday the 31st at 5 pm. Tickets at (305) 443-1009. Trail Theater, 3715 SW 8 St, Miami, 33134.

For the children

The bilingual event Picnic de Libros that the Cuatrogatos organization presents at the Koubek Center, 2705 SW 3ra. Street, Miami, 33135, will have its next children-focused meeting on Saturday, March 30, beginning at 2 pm. This family event brings children closer to reading and the arts in general. There will be crafts, story readings, music, theatrical scenes and a basket full of books in both English and Spanish. Free pass.

Stories of exile

The movie Stories of exile Written and directed by the Venezuelan director Carlos Fung, it will be shown on Saturday, March 30, at 8 pm, at the Manuel Artime Theater, 900 SW 1 St., Miami, 33130. It is a film where through four stories, The problem of leaving the country of birth and embarking on the path of exile is focused on. The promoters point out that the viewer: “will laugh and cry, to finally rediscover themselves.” The film has a majority cast of Venezuelan actors, including Luis Gerónimo Abreu, Norkys Batista, Gabriela Vergara, José Ramón Barreto, Ana Karina Casanova, Héctor Peña, Franklin Virguez, Gabriel Porras, Mario Duarte and Nando de la Gente.

Second season

As soon as the presentations were completed, the work Afterglow by S. Asher Gelman, directed by Kevin Cass, begins its second season, at the same Tower Theatre, 1508 SW 8 St,, Miami, 33135, with a new cast. This time the cast is made up of Argenis Rea, Frank Zuluaga and Erick Medina. Performances Saturday the 30th at 10 pm, and Sunday the 31st at 7 pm. On Wednesday the 27th there will be a free performance, at 8 pm, dedicated to World Theater Day Miami 2024.

Theater series

The Theater Series in La Casona continues with the presentation of the play The night of lovers, of Eduardo Pardo, under his own direction. Eduardo Ibarrola, Frankin Viegues, Gerardo Riveron, Gualberto Gonzalez, Osvaldo Stróngoli, Xavier Coronel, Pancho Porras and Harry Froget are participating in the staging. It is advertised as “a somewhat erotic, and very erratic comedy”. Saturday, March 30, at 8 p.m., at the Miami Hispanic Cultural Arts Center, 111 SW 5th. Avenue, Miami, 33130. Admission $30.

Brushstrokes with Alejandra Cossio del Pino

The program will begin at the American Museum of the Cuban Diaspora Art Brushstrokes with Alejandra Cossio del Pino, a cultural space for interviews, conversations, music and promotion of Miami’s cultural activities. The inaugural event will be on Wednesday, April 3, at 7 pm, with the special participation of The Latin Divos in Concert. The program of Brushstrokes, emerged in 2020 during the pandemic. Since its inception, it has presented a wide range of musical genres in live broadcasts through platforms such as Facebook and YouTube, gaining international recognition. The American Museum of the Cuban Diaspora is located at 1200 SW 22 Street, Miami, 33145. For more information, call (305) 333-0250.