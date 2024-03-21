Neymar’s family denies that he will pay bail for Dani Alves

SÃO PAULO.- The family of Neymar This Thursday he denied press reports that stated that he is going to pay bail for the Brazilian full-back Dani Alves He is released provisionally, while the appeals against his sentence for rape in Spain are resolved.

The father of the ’10’ of the Brazilian team, Neymar Santos, responded to reports from the Spanish media, which suggest that Alves had once again resorted to their financial help to leave the prison near Barcelona where he has been imprisoned for more than a year.

Neymar Santos admitted in January – before the sentencing – to having given an aid of 150,000 euros ($162,000) to pay for the defense of the former Barcelona and PSG player. The gesture was highly criticized in Brazil.

Dani Alves (4).jpg Soccer player Dani Alves makes a gesture during a match in the Mexican soccer Apertura Tournament, on September 4, 2022. AFP

“As everyone knows, at the beginning I helped Dani Alves, without any connection with any procedure,” wrote ‘Ney’s’ father in a message on his Instagram account.

“In this second moment, in a situation different from the previous one, in which the Spanish courts have already decided on the sentence, they are speculating and trying to associate my name and that of my son with a matter that no longer concerns us,” he said. .

Current situation of Dani Alves:

A Spanish court on Wednesday authorized Dani Alves to be released from prison if he pays bail of one million euros (almost $1.1 million), while appeals against his conviction are resolved.

The full-back was sentenced in February to four and a half years in prison for raping a young woman in a nightclub in Barcelona in 2022.

“I hope that Daniel finds with his family all the answers he seeks. For us, for my family, the matter is over. Final point!” said Neymar Santos.

Neymar is currently injured, so he will not be able to participate in the upcoming friendlies of the Brazil team in preparation for the Copa América.

Source: With information from AFP