NFL players dream of the gold medal for the inclusion of Flag Football

ORLANDO-. Tyreek Hill He has been a five-time All-Pro, eight-time Pro Bowl selection and World Cup champion. Super Bowl en la NFL but he is also excited about the idea of ​​seeking Olympic gold in 2028.

It will be in that year when the flag football debut at the Summer Olympic Games in Los Angeles. And Hill’s sentiment is shared by other NFL stars, including Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes.

Hill, Tua Tagovailoa, Raheem Mostert, Amon-Ra St. Brown, and Evan Engram are among the players who will give a taste of the sport at the Pro Bowl this Sunday. This will allow fans and the national television audience to get an idea of ​​what this sport will look like on the field with a high level of competitiveness.

Tyreek Hill – Miami Dolphins.png

“That’s going to be really exciting,” Tagovailoa said, eager to see how the U.S. team will shape up in four years.

Flag football is one of five sports added to the Olympic program by 2028.

The NFL, which continues to expand its global brand, has expressed its willingness to work with the NFL Players Association, USA Football, the International Federation of American Football and the International Olympic Committee to provide the opportunity for current and former players to participate. in Los Angeles.

“Conversations about eligibility and the process have begun. There are many great global flag football competitions coming up in the coming years,” said league executive Peter O’Reilly.

This is the second year that the Pro Bowl culminates with a flag football game; sport that the NFL has promoted at the children’s level around the world.

Former New York Giants quarterback Eli Manning supports the idea of ​​NFL players participating in the Olympics as does his older brother, Peyton Manning, who is excited about the rapid growth of the sport.

Hill and Mahomes are among the biggest names who have expressed interest in playing for Team USA.

Mostert said he has never played it, but he is looking forward to Sunday’s game between the two NFL conferences.

Count St. Brown, on the other hand, has thought about the possibility of participating in the Olympic Games, but is undecided.

“I don’t know yet… But maybe when I retire. Right now, I could get hurt,” St. Brown said.

Source: AP