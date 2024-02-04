Marco Rubio ratifies his opposition to humanitarian parole: “It is unsustainable”

The Cuban-American senator Marco Rubio confirmed his position against humanitarian paroleconsidering that it is an unsustainable measure over time.

In an interview offered to Univision Miami This Friday, Rubio reiterated his position against humanitarian parole and warned about the dangers that the immigration crisis is causing in the United States.

“We have always supported those who have already been here. There will always be a process in which people from Nicaragua, Venezuela, and Cuba can come. What we cannot have are 300,000 people showing up at the United States border and entering to the country. We cannot have an incentive for people to do that. It is not sustainable,” said the Republican senator about the humanitarian parole.

In Rubio’s opinion, the United States government cannot assume the social burden implied by the arrival of hundreds of thousands of immigrants each year.

“In the last three years they have entered more than 7 million people. No country can sustain that. We are seeing what is happening, and we know that they are coming from all over the world. Not only from Latin America. “They are coming from China, from India, from Russia, from Africa,” said the senator.

Rubio is concerned that the massive arrival of immigrants will facilitate the entry of criminals who can destabilize national security in the United States.

“When you receive 300,000 people in a month, among them are criminals, terrorists. Something serious is going to happen in the United States, serious things are already happening. This cannot continue. We have to change. This is an immigration crisis and it cannot continue. like that,” he said.

The Republican senator also referred to Cubans who take advantage of the benefits of emigrating to the United States and then choose to return to Cuba on vacation.

“If you enter as a Cuban, you are accepted as a refugee. They receive a series of aid from the government, sometimes more than $1,000 dollars a month. There are people who have worked all their lives here and do not receive it. I wonder: If “If you are a refugee and are receiving benefits, how can you travel to the place where you were fleeing after a year and three months?” Rubio said.

He considers that the attitude of many Cubans who arrive in the United States and return to Cuba in a short time is incongruous. He asks the US government to review refugee status, because of the money they are giving to people when they come.

“There are Cubans who have worked their entire lives in this country, and they say ‘these people are receiving more than what I receive in my Social Security retirement and I worked 40 years in the United States,” Rubio commented.

The senator has expressed his opposition to humanitarian parole on several occasions. This program is one of the measures that the Biden Administration approved in January 2023 to address the migration crisis on the border with Mexico.

In one year, thanks to humanitarian parole, more than 67,000 Cubans arrived in the United States. Statistics from the United States Department of Customs and Border Protection (CBP) indicate that a total of 327,000 immigrants from Cuba, Haiti, Nicaragua and Venezuela arrived legally with this program.