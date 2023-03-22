Nice: Digard and the “fantastic” Thuram

At 21, Khphren Thuram (39 games and 2 goals in all competitions this season) is already a senior player for OGC Nice. For RMC, Didier Digard spoke about the qualities of his midfielder, called up for the French team for the first time by Didier Deschamps for the first matches of the Euro 2024 qualifiers against the Netherlands (March 24) and the Ireland (March 27).

“Khphren, he is fantastic, assures the Niois coach. He is very hardworking, very attentive. On rest days, he is at the training center. He is recovering to chain matches and high intensity training He listens and implements. He has room for improvement and he is in demand. He eats video, additional sessions… He also advises, because he takes on a leadership role. He also discovers himself like nobody. He is already in the France team, but I am convinced that he will have a very big career. But he must still stay a little bit Nice to continue to progress!

It remains to know what the Aiglon intends to do, who is still under contract until 2025 with the Gym.