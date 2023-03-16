Nintendo adds new Game Boy, Nintendinho and SNES games to Switch Online

Nintendo has brought new retro games to the library of its Switch Online subscription service. Four games were added to the catalogue, four for Game Boy, one for Super Nintendo and one for Nintendinho.

Among the novelties, Kirby’s Dream Land 2 and BurgerTime Deluxe were added to the Game Boy catalog, totaling 11 games for the portable classic. Side Pocket and Xevious arrived at the Super Nintendo and Nintendinho emulator, respectively.

Kirby’s Dream Land 2 is the third game in the Kirby franchise and was released shortly after Kirby’s Dream Land 2 on Nintendinho. It introduces three animal friends: Rick the hamster, Coo the owl and Kine the fish. BurgerTime Deluxe is a sequel to Data East’s arcade classic BurgerTime. Players take on the role of chef Petter, who needs to make hamburgers while dodging food-based enemies.

Xevious is a Nintendinho port of Namco’s arcade game released in 1983. It is a vertical shoot ’em up in which players control the Solvalou plane and have to choose between shots and bombs to defeat their enemies. Finally, there is the pool game Side Pocket, which was released for Arcades and Nintendinho before reaching the Super Nintendo. Players start in Los Angeles and traverse America in 16 stages to reach the title of champion. There are currently 11 Game Boy and Game Boy Color games on Switch Online and 7 more for Game Boy Advance via the Add-on Pack. Last week, Nintendo added the classic Metroid Fusion.